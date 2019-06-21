Dr. Blake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Blake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Blake, MD
Dr. David Blake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Blake works at
Dr. Blake's Office Locations
Cardiac Surgical Associatespllc1451 Harrodsburg Rd Ste D302, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 260-1273
- 2 1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 260-1273
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was extremely kind and took his time. He cared about how I was feeling.
About Dr. David Blake, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1295837094
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blake accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.
