Overview of Dr. David Blalock, MD

Dr. David Blalock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Musc Health Marion Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Blalock works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.