Overview of Dr. David Blann, MD

Dr. David Blann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Blann works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.