Overview of Dr. David Bleza, MD

Dr. David Bleza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bleza works at David Bleza, MD, LLC in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.