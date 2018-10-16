Dr. David Bleza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bleza, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bleza, MD
Dr. David Bleza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Bleza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bleza's Office Locations
-
1
David A. Bleza MD LLC9150 E 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 779-9721
Hospital Affiliations
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bleza?
Dr. Bleza is a great surgeon with patience and takes the time to talk to you and explain everything in laymans terms and doesn't rush or talk down to you. He did 2 of my husbands surgery's. We highly recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. David Bleza, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1699872705
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bleza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleza works at
Dr. Bleza has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lipomas and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bleza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.