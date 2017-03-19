See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. David Blinn, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Blinn, MD

Dr. David Blinn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Blinn works at Parepally Endocrinology-upmc in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blinn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parepally Endocrinology-upmc
    1024 W View Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 223-1012
  2. 2
    Woodwell
    306 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 241-5341
  3. 3
    Pyramid Healthcare Inc.
    1401 Forbes Ave Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 481-1922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Mar 19, 2017
    Dr. David Blinn has been my PCP for 15-20 years. I have been fortunate to share in the familiar, familial setting that is provided at his office. I also love Karen and Maryann who have worked with him for many years. I can only say that all of my visits with Dr. Blinn and his staff have been very professional and continue to bring me comfort and make me feel as though I'm truly being heard and cared for.
    Linda Zelkowitz in Verona, PA — Mar 19, 2017
    About Dr. David Blinn, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124091871
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Addiction Medicine
