Overview of Dr. David Blum, MD

Dr. David Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Blum works at Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.