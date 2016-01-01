Dr. David Blumfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Blumfield, MD
Overview of Dr. David Blumfield, MD
Dr. David Blumfield, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Blumfield's Office Locations
Interventional Partners LLC915 Gessner Rd Ste 380, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 666-0287
David Blumfield6699 Chimney Rock Rd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 666-0287
Methodist West18300 Katy Fwy Ste 235, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 579-0186
Foot & Ankle Institute of Texas18220 State Highway 249 Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 912-7792
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Blumfield, MD
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477535367
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumfield has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blumfield speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumfield.
