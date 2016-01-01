See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. David Blumfield, MD

Podiatry
2.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Blumfield, MD

Dr. David Blumfield, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Blumfield works at Interventional Partners LLC in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blumfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Partners LLC
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 380, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 666-0287
  2. 2
    David Blumfield
    6699 Chimney Rock Rd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 666-0287
  3. 3
    Methodist West
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 235, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-0186
  4. 4
    Foot & Ankle Institute of Texas
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 912-7792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. David Blumfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477535367
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Blumfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blumfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumfield works at Interventional Partners LLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Blumfield’s profile.

    Dr. Blumfield has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

