Dr. David Boarini, MD
Overview of Dr. David Boarini, MD
Dr. David Boarini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Boarini's Office Locations
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II1215 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Office visit with Dr. Boarini. He closely reviewed my new MRI with me and determined no new problems in cervical vertebra had developed since major surgery 11 years ago. Determined pain was from shoulder impingement and not neck. Recommended PT. Excellent interactions with him and his staff. Very pleased.
About Dr. David Boarini, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1205829819
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Stritch School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boarini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boarini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boarini has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boarini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Boarini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boarini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boarini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boarini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.