Dr. David Bolon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Bolon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 84th Street158 E 84TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-6340
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 88th Street4 E 88th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 734-8877
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
I saw Dr. Bolon for a Second opinion and am staying with him for his advice and care! He really helped me feel better and changed my medication for my afib. Amazing Cardiologist!
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1033184205
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Bolon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolon has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.