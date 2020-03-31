Dr. David Bonilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bonilla, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bonilla, MD
Dr. David Bonilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Ochsner Foundation Hospital
Dr. Bonilla works at
Dr. Bonilla's Office Locations
Memorial hermann Katy Convenient Care Center14201 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77044 Directions (281) 436-8888
Kingwood Office20031 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77346 Directions (281) 540-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best obgyn and very nice and gave me alot of options and explained all of the birth control questions i had!
About Dr. David Bonilla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1841363140
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonilla works at
Dr. Bonilla has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonilla speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.