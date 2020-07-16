Overview of Dr. David Book, MD

Dr. David Book, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Book works at University of Colorado Health in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.