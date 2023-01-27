Dr. David Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Boone, MD
Overview of Dr. David Boone, MD
Dr. David Boone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina At Chapell Hill and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Boone's Office Locations
Edwards Mill3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
He listens and really hears what I am saying. I never feel rushed or that anything I say or question is perceived as trivial or dumb. Highly recommend!
About Dr. David Boone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- University Of North Carolina At Chapell Hill
- Davidson College, Davidson, North Carolina
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.