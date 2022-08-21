Overview

Dr. David Borecky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Medical Center|Loma Linda University School Of Med|Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Borecky works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.