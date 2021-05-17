Overview

Dr. David Bostanjian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SEVERO-OSETINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Bostanjian works at Ah Primary Care Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.