Dr. David Bostanjian, MD
Dr. David Bostanjian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SEVERO-OSETINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Ah Primary Care Inc.501 W Glenoaks Blvd Ste 14, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 242-6100
- Adventist Health Glendale
YES , I recommend Dr. Bostanjian, the he is very knowledgeable, caring, very understandable and professional
About Dr. David Bostanjian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1639399280
- SEVERO-OSETINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Bostanjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bostanjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bostanjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bostanjian speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostanjian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostanjian.
