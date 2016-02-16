Dr. Bowden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Bowden, MD
Dr. David Bowden, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
One Medical Group201 Spear St Ste 230, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 503-9277
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bowden is a good and thoughtful listener. He makes it easy to talk openly about questions that feel embarrassing. He also seemed to be very up-to-date on the literature across a variety of medical issues/concerns. My only reason for not giving him 5 stars is that I felt he was a little bit (and I mean only a little bit) passive on certain health concerns in the sense that he didn't ask questions that would have led to further inquiry/tests/immunizations if I had not raised.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1164747671
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bowden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.