Overview

Dr. David Bowman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Bowman works at DAVID A BOWMAN MD in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.