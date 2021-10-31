Dr. David Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Boyer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Boyer, MD
Dr. David Boyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Office9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (213) 483-8810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 380, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 483-8810Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 12840 Riverside Dr Ste 402, Valley Village, CA 91607 Directions (818) 754-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyer?
I have been seeing Dr. Boyer for over ten years and he truly is an eye god! He saved my life and my vision. He is kind, caring and willing to take the time to listen. He is the most dedicated doctor I have ever seen. He will come in at 5am and work until 9pm, and also often has Saturday appointments when his schedule fills up.
About Dr. David Boyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1295736916
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyer speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.