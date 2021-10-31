Overview of Dr. David Boyer, MD

Dr. David Boyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Boyer works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Valley Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.