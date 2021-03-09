Dr. David Brabham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brabham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brabham, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Brabham, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Brabham works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center Of Amarillo6200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Coon Memorial Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brabham?
Wonderful Doctor. Very attentive.
About Dr. David Brabham, DO
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1447424007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brabham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brabham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brabham works at
Dr. Brabham has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brabham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brabham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brabham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brabham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brabham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.