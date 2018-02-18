Dr. Bradlee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Bradlee, DO
Dr. David Bradlee, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 43902 Woodward Ave Ste 240, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 454-7650
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Bradlee performed some surgery for me and it was wonderful. I had gone to 5-6 doctors to diagnosis my issues and Dr Bradlee had my diagnosis by watching my thyroid as I spoke. I can't wait for a new evaluation, It has been a few years and new issues have come to light.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790731693
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bradlee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradlee has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradlee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradlee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradlee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.