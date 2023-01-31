Dr. David Branch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Branch, MD
Dr. David Branch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Bangor Plastic Hand Surgery55 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-5657
- 2 1945 CONGRESS ST, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 835-7079
Acadia Medical Arts Anesthesia LLC404 State St Ste 200, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 990-0928
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
His staff is helpful.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346337151
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Branch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branch accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.
