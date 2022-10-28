Overview of Dr. David Brandes, MD

Dr. David Brandes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Brandes works at Hope Neurology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.