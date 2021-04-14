Dr. David Brandli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brandli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Brandli, MD
Dr. David Brandli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Brandli works at
Dr. Brandli's Office Locations
Lowcountry Urology Clinics999 Lake Hunter Cir Ste D, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 567-1058
Lowcountry Urology Clinics295A Midland Pkwy Ste 100, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 487-0861
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brandli ! Is hands down an Amazing physician ! He is a talented surgeon ! He truly cares about his patients and if you have an emergency he will always see you and make sure you are taken care of ASAP !! He will educate you and explain every procedure before it is done . He will even draw you pictures to make sure you understand. He has great bedside manor ! And is very knowledgeable and up to date with current procedures and treatments ! He actually listens and also has great knowledge in oncology advanced prostate cancer, bladder cancer, testicular cancer and renal cell carcinoma. He makes you feel like you are in Great hands ! He has performed two surgeries for kidney stones for me and I wouldn’t go to anyone else ever !! I recommend him to everyone who needs a urologist who will actually make sure you are on the right track to being healthy!
About Dr. David Brandli, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1356330260
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Penn State College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandli works at
Dr. Brandli has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandli.
