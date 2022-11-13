Dr. David Braunreiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braunreiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Braunreiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Braunreiter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 690-4678Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled, hip injection was painless, caring and good follow up. This doctor showed concern for my wellbeing before, during and after the procedure.
About Dr. David Braunreiter, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1972572055
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Deaconess Hospital|Deaconess Hospital - St. Louis
- Deaconess Hospital - St. Louis
- Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
