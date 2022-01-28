See All Plastic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. David Bray, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Bray, MD

Dr. David Bray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Bray works at David Bray in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bray's Office Locations

    3445 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505 (310) 326-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. David Bray, Jr. by a friend who had a procedure done by him. Dr. Bray also stood out to me because he is triple board certified. What an amazing difference Dr. Bray has made in my life. I feel 15 years younger and my husband says I look 20 years younger! Dr. Bray took meticulous care in performing lower face and neck lift about 3 months ago. The week before the procedure I almost cancelled it because I was getting anxious and scared of how difficult the recovery was going to be. I went to see Dr. Bray and he was so patient and took the time to go over all the details again and answered all my questions for the third time. He totally put me at ease and he was so right! Beyond his obvious surgical skill, Dr. Bray and everyone in his office showed the compassion and warmth that is so rare these days. Thank you Dr Bray and all his staff!
    Photo: Dr. David Bray, MD
    About Dr. David Bray, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124062765
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

