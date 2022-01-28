Dr. David Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bray, MD
Dr. David Bray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Riggs Long3445 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-9400
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
I was referred to Dr. David Bray, Jr. by a friend who had a procedure done by him. Dr. Bray also stood out to me because he is triple board certified. What an amazing difference Dr. Bray has made in my life. I feel 15 years younger and my husband says I look 20 years younger! Dr. Bray took meticulous care in performing lower face and neck lift about 3 months ago. The week before the procedure I almost cancelled it because I was getting anxious and scared of how difficult the recovery was going to be. I went to see Dr. Bray and he was so patient and took the time to go over all the details again and answered all my questions for the third time. He totally put me at ease and he was so right! Beyond his obvious surgical skill, Dr. Bray and everyone in his office showed the compassion and warmth that is so rare these days. Thank you Dr Bray and all his staff!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124062765
- The Methodist Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Otolaryngology
