Dr. David Bray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Bray, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Alexandria Associates in Dermatology.1900 N Beauregard St Ste 110, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 212-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen dermatologists in the past and this is the first time I feel the need to write a review. Dr. Bray was fantastic. Highly nonjudgmental and open to my questions, taking his time to make me feel at ease and provide me with clear, actionable information. He guided me through a list of possible solutions and, while sharing his recommendation without overimposing, he helped me understand the costs and benefits of each. I left the appointment with knowledge and confidence in my situation, his recommendation (which I opted for), and potential alternatives. I highly, highly recommend seeing Dr. Bray!
About Dr. David Bray, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740266386
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bray works at
Dr. Bray has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bray speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.