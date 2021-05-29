See All Dermatologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. David Bray, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Bray, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Bray, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Bray works at Alexandria Associates In Dermatology in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria Associates in Dermatology.
    1900 N Beauregard St Ste 110, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 212-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Burn Injuries
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Scarring Alopecia Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scarring Alopecia Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bray?

    May 29, 2021
    I've seen dermatologists in the past and this is the first time I feel the need to write a review. Dr. Bray was fantastic. Highly nonjudgmental and open to my questions, taking his time to make me feel at ease and provide me with clear, actionable information. He guided me through a list of possible solutions and, while sharing his recommendation without overimposing, he helped me understand the costs and benefits of each. I left the appointment with knowledge and confidence in my situation, his recommendation (which I opted for), and potential alternatives. I highly, highly recommend seeing Dr. Bray!
    — May 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Bray, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Bray, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bray to family and friends

    Dr. Bray's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bray

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Bray, MD.

    About Dr. David Bray, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740266386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bray works at Alexandria Associates In Dermatology in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bray’s profile.

    Dr. Bray has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Bray, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.