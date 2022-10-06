Overview of Dr. David Brcka, MD

Dr. David Brcka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Brcka works at OrthoAtlanta in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.