Dr. David Breidbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breidbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Breidbart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Breidbart, MD
Dr. David Breidbart, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Breidbart works at
Dr. Breidbart's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Lij Health System6 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breidbart?
Dr. Breidbart is knowledgeable and always takes the time to explain everything in a clear way. He is caring, warm and reassuring.
About Dr. David Breidbart, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1447221437
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breidbart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breidbart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breidbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breidbart works at
Dr. Breidbart has seen patients for Cough, Emphysema and Bronchospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breidbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Breidbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breidbart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breidbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breidbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.