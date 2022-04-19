Overview

Dr. David Bresticker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.