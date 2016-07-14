Overview

Dr. David Bridgeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Bridgeman works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.