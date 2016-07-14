See All Family Doctors in Fallbrook, CA
Dr. David Bridgeman, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Bridgeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Bridgeman works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fallbrook Office
    1035 S Main Ave, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal Disorders
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Disease Prevention
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing

Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 14, 2016
    Dr. B & his staff are AWESOME. Dr. B takes the time to listen to all your concerns and discusses your options with so that you can make an inform decision.
    Bacon in Temecula, CA — Jul 14, 2016
    About Dr. David Bridgeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134147986
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northridege Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bridgeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridgeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bridgeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bridgeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bridgeman works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bridgeman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridgeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridgeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridgeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridgeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

