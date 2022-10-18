Overview

Dr. David Bridgers III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Bridgers III works at Endoscopy Center of North Miss in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.