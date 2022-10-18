Dr. David Bridgers III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridgers III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bridgers III, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bridgers III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Bridgers III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Center of North Miss1206 Office Park Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (626) 236-1768
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi, PA1208 Office Park Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-9888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bridgers III?
Great
About Dr. David Bridgers III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154339414
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridgers III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridgers III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridgers III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridgers III works at
Dr. Bridgers III has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridgers III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridgers III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridgers III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridgers III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridgers III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.