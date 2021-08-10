Overview of Dr. David Briseno, MD

Dr. David Briseno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital South, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Briseno works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.