Overview

Dr. David Brister, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Brister works at Amarillo Family Physicians in Amarillo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.