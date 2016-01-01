Overview of Dr. David Britt, MD

Dr. David Britt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Britt works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.