Dr. David Brodner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Chiropractic And Sport Rehab Institute8794 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 110, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 292-0086
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
After visiting 4 ENT Doctors, Dr. Brodner was the only one that could cure my problem. For the past 2 years I have had a terrible build up of nasal mucus due to immunotherapy for melanoma. The product I am injected with is OPDIVO. The Dr. recommended a certain nasal solution and I have had tremendous improvement in just 2 wks. Without a doubt he is the most knowledgeable Doctor I have had and I highly recommend his services to anyone with ear, nose or throat problems. R.Weinert
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Tulane University|Tulane University of Louisiana
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Brodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodner has seen patients for Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodner.
