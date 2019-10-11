Dr. David Brody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Brody, MD
Dr. David Brody, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody's Office Locations
- 1 438 W 51st St Ste 307A, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 245-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brody?
This man has transformed my life. I came to him wretched and depressed, i had lost all self esteem and was on the brink of suicide. I felt lonely, desolate and pathetic; a burden to myself and invisible to those around me. A failure in respect of my deepest and most important aspirations. He put me on a cocktail of drugs that, over time, turned my mood around like nothing I’ve ever witnessed before. My outlook is overwhelmingly positive. I have confidence that I’ll be OK, that my work product is worthy, and that life is worth living. I wake up excited for the day ahead every morning. My anxiety levels have dropped significantly. Ive re connected with my friends. I’ve put on a bit of weight but this is a drop in the ocean of good this man has done to my life. I want him to know that I am ever so grateful for what he has done. He is a god send. I love him. God bless this man.
About Dr. David Brody, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1003850751
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.