Dr. David Bromberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Bromberg works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.