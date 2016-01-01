See All Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. David Bromberg, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Bromberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bromberg works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center
    259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Screening Colonoscopy
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Screening Colonoscopy
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. David Bromberg, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942542618
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago
    • University of South Florida Morsani
    • New York Medical College School of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bromberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bromberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bromberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bromberg works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bromberg’s profile.

    Dr. Bromberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bromberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bromberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bromberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

