Dr. David Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Brooks, MD
Dr. David Brooks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
MDVIP - El Paso, Texas154 N Festival Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 231-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brooks has been seeing my children for years always takes his time and listens to all our concerns. His staff has gone out of her way to help us with getting everything we need settled with our children’s school and medications. We are very happy
About Dr. David Brooks, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760692701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
