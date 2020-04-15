Overview of Dr. David Brower, DO

Dr. David Brower, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Brower works at Optum Primary Care-East Grant in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.