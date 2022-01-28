Overview

Dr. David Brown, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca|Univesity of California Davis School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.