Dr. David Brown, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Brown, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca|Univesity of California Davis School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute
    2960 E St Lukes St Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 572-2279

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Dr Brown and his staff are excellent. From my first appointment through surgery and my post op appointments they were excellent, kind, compassionate, and skilled. I highly recommend their office to any one needing bariatric surgery!
    About Dr. David Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184652364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca|Univesity of California Davis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

