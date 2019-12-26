See All Ophthalmologists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. David Brown, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Brown, MD

Dr. David Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX, Houston, TX, Cypress, TX, Brenham, TX and Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    10100 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 520, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    11460 Space Center Blvd Ste 2, Houston, TX 77059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  6. 6
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    2620 Texas 36 # South, Brenham, TX 77833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  7. 7
    Brenham Office
    2620 Highway 36 S, Brenham, TX 77833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    87 Interstate 10 N Ste 103, Beaumont, TX 77707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 26, 2019
    Dr. David Brown has cared for and treated my son for Coats Disease, since he was 12 years old. He has always responded, "This is what I would do for my own son," and I fully believe and trust Dr. Brown. God bless him.
    Sam Clark DiBrell — Dec 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. David Brown, MD
    About Dr. David Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548368509
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Affil Hosp|Baylor Affil Hospital|Baylor Affil Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

