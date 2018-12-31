Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. David Brown, MD
Dr. David Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
- 1 500 S Cleveland Ave Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (380) 898-4000
-
2
Knox Community Hospital1330 Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Directions (740) 393-9000Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Premiere Urology Corp.430 Altair Pkwy Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 818-0215
-
4
Premier Urology Corporation477 Cooper Rd Ste 220, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 818-0215
Hospital Affiliations
- Knox Community Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
He was my on call urologist and gave me care while in the ER, saw him the next day for a visit and had surgery the next. He’s compassionate while giving care. Couldn’t have asked for a better urologist!
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1578536181
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.