Overview of Dr. David Brown, MD

Dr. David Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.