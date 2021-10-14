Dr. David Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Brown, MD
Dr. David Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Bethlehem ENT3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-5555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Wind Gap Ear, Nose & Throat497 Bushkill Plaza Ln Ste C, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Directions (610) 866-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is the only ENT of the five I have gone to in the last fifty years to quickly, and correctly identify the source of my breathing problems. He recommended a turbinate reduction surgery. It was minimally invasive, had no gauze packing and completely opened up my nasal breathing passages after fifty years of hell. I will always be grateful for finding Dr. Brown. I'd give him six stars if I could.
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1720246689
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
