Dr. David Browning, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Browning, MD

Dr. David Browning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Browning works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Browning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CEENTA SouthPark
    6035 Fairview Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  2. 2
    Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    645 Amalia St Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Paralytic Strabismus
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Paralytic Strabismus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 09, 2018
    Dr. Browning was great! He takes time and listens to you and makes you feel so comfortable...I will miss him and his wonderful staff as I moved back to Arizona..
    Carol Calise in Gilbert, AZ — Oct 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. David Browning, MD
    About Dr. David Browning, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326098393
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • Duke U Eye Ctr|Duke University Eye Center
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Browning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Browning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Browning has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

