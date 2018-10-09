Dr. David Browning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Browning, MD
Overview of Dr. David Browning, MD
Dr. David Browning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Browning's Office Locations
CEENTA SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates645 Amalia St Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 295-3255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Browning was great! He takes time and listens to you and makes you feel so comfortable...I will miss him and his wonderful staff as I moved back to Arizona..
About Dr. David Browning, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Duke U Eye Ctr|Duke University Eye Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browning has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
