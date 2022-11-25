Overview of Dr. David Buchalter, MD

Dr. David Buchalter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Buchalter works at Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, FL in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.