Dr. David Buchalter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Buchalter, MD
Dr. David Buchalter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Buchalter's Office Locations
1
Delray Medical Center5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-4440
2
South Palm Orthopedics4800 Linton Blvd Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had problems with my hips for a long time and saw 2 doctors up north who wanted to do surgery. I was worried about the pain and being on a walker for a month. My neighbor suggested Dr Buchalter and I saw him. He explained to me about this new way he was doing hip replacements from the front and it sounded quite impressive. I had my surgery 3 weeks ago and i am very happy. I went home the same day and had very little pain. I got rid of my cane after 10 days and I walked nearly a mile this morning!!!!
About Dr. David Buchalter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598781478
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Beth Israel Medical Center Of New York
- St Vincent'S Midtown Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchalter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buchalter speaks Spanish.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchalter.
