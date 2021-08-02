Overview of Dr. David Buchalter, MD

Dr. David Buchalter, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Buchalter works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopedics in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.