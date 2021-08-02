Dr. David Buchalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Buchalter, MD
Overview of Dr. David Buchalter, MD
Dr. David Buchalter, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Buchalter works at
Dr. Buchalter's Office Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Baltimore2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 377-8900
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Lutherville1312 Bellona Ave Ste 302, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 377-8900
-
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Owings Mills4 Park Center Ct Ste 102, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 377-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchalter?
As a five year patient with Dr. Buchalter, I highly recommend him as an orthopedic surgeon. He is always ready to guide you as you contemplate surgery, answering all your questions, never pushing you beyond your comfort zone. He replaced my right knee expertly and I was walking around soon after surgery.
About Dr. David Buchalter, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1639167554
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Pittsburgh
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchalter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchalter works at
Dr. Buchalter has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.