Dr. David Buck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Buck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Buck works at
Jamestown Family Medicine4940 Cottonville Rd, Jamestown, OH 45335 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
they were all courteous
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Riverside Methodist Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Buck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
