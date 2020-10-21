Dr. David Buckland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Buckland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Buckland, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Buckland works at
Locations
Metrolina Neurological Associates200 Herlong Ave S, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 366-6135
Mat-su Neurology LLC950 E Bogard Rd Ste 213, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 864-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is the Best Doctor I have ever seen. He know what was wrong after talking to me and he took care of the problem right away. Didn't make me wait on results from test. Didn't insult me for any of my medical issues like other doctor's have done in the past. I would recommend this Doctor very knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Buckland, DO
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700013570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckland works at
Dr. Buckland has seen patients for Epilepsy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.