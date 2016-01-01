Dr. David Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bui, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bui, MD
Dr. David Bui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
-
1
Wellmed At St. John6406 N Interstate 35 Ste 2600, Austin, TX 78752 Directions (512) 465-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Bui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1184601981
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
