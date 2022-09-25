Overview

Dr. David Bui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine University of Saigon.



Dr. Bui works at DAVID BUI MD LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.